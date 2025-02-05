AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-05

BISP’s Cyber Wing to send cases to FIA & PTA

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published February 5, 2025 Updated February 5, 2025 08:04am

ISLAMABAD: The management of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has directed the BISP’s Cyber Wing to send the cases of cyber fraud and related electronic crimes to the FIA and the PTA for requisite action.

The decision was taken in a meeting jointly chaired by Chairperson BISP Rubina Khalid and Secretary BISP Amer Ali Ahmad on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on key issues including the implementation of a new payment system for disbursing funds to deserving women, cybercrimes committed in the name of BISP, distribution of Kafaalat tranche across the country, and other significant matters, said an official statement issued after the meeting.

“While taking strict notice of cybercrimes being carried out in BISP’s name, Senator Rubina Khalid emphasised that such fraudulent activities tarnish the institution’s reputation and exploit innocent and vulnerable people,” the statement said.

The BISP Cyber Wing was directed to report these crimes to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for immediate action against the perpetrators, it added.

Discussing the new payment system, the chairperson BISP stated that the primary objective was to facilitate deserving women by ensuring a dignified and transparent mechanism for fund distribution, added the statement.

Khalid stressed the importance of developing this system in consultation with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and partner banks to enhance efficiency and accessibility, it added.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Dr Tahir Noor and all director generals of BISP.

Last May, the BISP chairperson presided over a meeting of BISP’s Technology Wing in which she was briefed that more than 37,000 SIMs (Subscriber Identification Modules) and 170 websites involved in cyber fraud related to BISP were blocked.

The instances involving BISP-related cybercrime are on a reported rise with scores of citizens being reported to lose money at the hands of scammers on daily basis.

