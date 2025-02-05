ATC extends interim bail of PTI leaders till 25th

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan, PTI’s Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and others in a case registered against them in connection with staging a protest outside the Supreme Court.

The ATC duty judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, extended the interim bail of Senator Shibli Faraz, MNA Sardar Latif Khosa, lawyers, Sardar Muhammad Masroof, Niazullah Niazi and others till February 25 in a case registered against them at Secretariat Police Station.

Senator Faraz, while talking to media outside court, said that we have appeared in a case today, in which, we were not even present at the site of the protest. “Such cases are made to keep political leaders and lawyers busy and to harass them”, he said, adding that there is a political instability country for the last two years.

He said that PTI founding chairman Imran Khan has written a letter to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) as he is a national leader and thinks about the country. “Protest is our democratic right but our leaders and workers have always been arrested”, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025