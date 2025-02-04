Gold price per tola gains Rs1,900 to hit new all-time high in Pakistan

Gold prices continued to soar in Pakistan on Tuesday in line with their increase in the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola surged by Rs1,900, clocking in at Rs294,300.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs252,314 after it recorded an increase of Rs1,629, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola in Pakistan increased by Rs200 to settle at the then-all-time high of Rs292,400.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold increased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,815 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was up by $16 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver prices also increased by Rs49 to settle at Rs3,314 per tola.