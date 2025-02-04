AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,900 to hit new all-time high in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 04 Feb, 2025 06:27pm

Gold prices continued to soar in Pakistan on Tuesday in line with their increase in the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola surged by Rs1,900, clocking in at Rs294,300.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs252,314 after it recorded an increase of Rs1,629, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola in Pakistan increased by Rs200 to settle at the then-all-time high of Rs292,400.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold increased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,815 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was up by $16 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver prices also increased by Rs49 to settle at Rs3,314 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market US gold gold price gold rates bullion commodity prices Gold trade gold rate gold markets US gold prices US gold rates Global Gold prices gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola US gold price Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity Global gold price local gold prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,900 to hit new all-time high in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz orders Ramadan package without utility stores

President Zardari leaves for China for five-day visit

KSE-100 retreats after positive start, closes 810 points lower

China hits back with tariffs on US goods after Trump imposes new levies

Military’s top brass reviews national security situation amid rising threats

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Govt issues EV production licenses to 57 manufacturers: report

Allied Bank posts Rs44.4bn profit in 2024

Shift to renewables: Olympia Mills to install 500KW solar power plant

Read more stories