Public holiday: PSX, SBP to remain closed on Wednesday, February 05

The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) will remain closed on Wednesday, February 05, 2025, in observance of the Kashmir Day holiday as per a notice issued on Tuesday.

“All TRE Certificate Holders, staff and concerned are hereby informed that Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited will remain closed on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, being a public holiday declared by the Government of Pakistan on the occasion of Kashmir Day,” read the notice.

Similarly, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also said it will remain closed on Wednesday, February 05, on account of public holiday.

“The SBP will remain closed on Wednesday, February 05, 2025, being public holiday on Kashmir Day, as declared by the Government of Pakistan,” read the notice.

Kashmir Day, officially known as “Kashmir Solidarity Day,“ is observed on February 5th every year in Pakistan and by Kashmiri communities worldwide.

The public holiday is dedicated to expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK) who are continuing their struggle for freedom from India.