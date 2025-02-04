AIRLINK 191.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.55%)
BOP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
FCCL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.57%)
FFL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.86%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.96%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.54%)
OGDC 199.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.33%)
PACE 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
PAEL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.5%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
PIBTL 7.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 170.73 Decreased By ▼ -4.32 (-2.47%)
PRL 34.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-6.91%)
PTC 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.62%)
SEARL 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.37%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.76%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.37%)
TRG 65.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.38%)
WAVESAPP 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.24%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 11,766 Decreased By -89.7 (-0.76%)
BR30 34,650 Decreased By -322.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,954 Decreased By -790.6 (-0.7%)
KSE30 35,051 Decreased By -308.7 (-0.87%)
Feb 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz orders Ramadan package without utility stores

  • Decision taken to prevent corruption and distribution of low-quality commodities to the people
BR Web Desk Published February 4, 2025 Updated February 4, 2025 02:47pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed on Tuesday the food ministry to roll out a Ramadan package without the utility stores.

Addressing the federal cabinet today, the PM said he had issued these directives to the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to ensure the distribution of quality commodities and overcome corruption.

Govt mulling shutting down utility stores

“The Ministry of National Food Security and Research have been tasked to bring a Ramazan package without the utility stores to overcome corruption and stop the distribution of low-quality materials,” PM Shehbaz said.

He said that last year, the government had received immense complaints about the execution of the Ramazan Package by the Utility Stores.

“Therefore, the government has devised a solution to provide the facility minus the Utility Stores.”

Sources informed Business Recorder that the government is expected to distribute the Prime Minister’s Ramazan Package as cash to underserved populations across the country, in coordination with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

An Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) under rule 17(3) of the Rules of Business, 1973 to be known as the ’Cabinet Committee on the Closure of Operations of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC), pending its privatisation, has finalised its recommendations.

Moreover, PM Shehbaz mentioned Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s agreement for a $1.2 billion oil facility on deferred payment for one year.

He emphasized that this agreement will strengthen the “foreign exchange reserves”.

“Saudi Development Fund will also provide $41 million for a water scheme in Hazara,” PM added.

Meanwhile, talking about Kashmir Solidarity Day, the PM said that the entire Pakistan will express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are continuing their struggle for freedom from India.

Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on February 5 (Wednesday).

Federal Cabinet PM Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz orders Ramadan package without utility stores

Stocks retreat, KSE-100 sheds over 700 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Allied Bank posts Rs44.4bn profit in 2024

Shift to renewables: Olympia Mills to install 500KW solar power plant

Oil falls amid US tariff pause on Mexico, Canada

Gwadar Port, GFZA: FBR allows duty, tax-free import of vehicles

ECC approves key policy interventions in EFS

Jul-Jan exports up 9.98pc to $19.551bn YoY

Rate cut fallout: Foreign investment in T-Bills takes a hit

Read more stories