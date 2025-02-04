PM Shehbaz orders Ramadan package without utility stores

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed on Tuesday the food ministry to roll out a Ramadan package without the utility stores.

Addressing the federal cabinet today, the PM said he had issued these directives to the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to ensure the distribution of quality commodities and overcome corruption.

Govt mulling shutting down utility stores

“The Ministry of National Food Security and Research have been tasked to bring a Ramazan package without the utility stores to overcome corruption and stop the distribution of low-quality materials,” PM Shehbaz said.

He said that last year, the government had received immense complaints about the execution of the Ramazan Package by the Utility Stores.

“Therefore, the government has devised a solution to provide the facility minus the Utility Stores.”

Sources informed Business Recorder that the government is expected to distribute the Prime Minister’s Ramazan Package as cash to underserved populations across the country, in coordination with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

An Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) under rule 17(3) of the Rules of Business, 1973 to be known as the ’Cabinet Committee on the Closure of Operations of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC), pending its privatisation, has finalised its recommendations.

Moreover, PM Shehbaz mentioned Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s agreement for a $1.2 billion oil facility on deferred payment for one year.

He emphasized that this agreement will strengthen the “foreign exchange reserves”.

“Saudi Development Fund will also provide $41 million for a water scheme in Hazara,” PM added.

Meanwhile, talking about Kashmir Solidarity Day, the PM said that the entire Pakistan will express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are continuing their struggle for freedom from India.

Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on February 5 (Wednesday).