AIRLINK 191.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.35%)
BOP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
FCCL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.18%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
HUBC 127.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.6%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.54%)
OGDC 200.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.33%)
PACE 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
PAEL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.5%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.06%)
PIBTL 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.34%)
PPL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-2.31%)
PRL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-7.07%)
PTC 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.05%)
SEARL 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.37%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.63%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.54%)
TRG 65.25 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.98%)
WAVESAPP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.75%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 11,766 Decreased By -89.7 (-0.76%)
BR30 34,650 Decreased By -322.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,954 Decreased By -790.6 (-0.7%)
KSE30 35,051 Decreased By -308.7 (-0.87%)
Feb 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Danish PM visits UK counterpart amid Greenland tensions

AFP Published 04 Feb, 2025 01:53pm

COPENHAGEN: Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was due on Tuesday to meet UK counterpart Keir Starmer, as she seeks European support to counter US President Donald Trump’s remarks about taking over Greenland.

The meeting in London will focus on “security in Europe”, according to Frederiksen’s office.

While the statement did not specifically mention Greenland – which is an autonomous Danish territory – or the United States, Frederiksen was quoted saying: “We need a stronger Europe that contributes more to NATO and stands more on its own.”

“At the same time, we must do our part to maintain the transatlantic partnership that has been the foundation for peace and prosperity since World War II,” Frederiksen added.

Trump has repeatedly signalled that he wants the Arctic island – which is strategically important and is believed to hold large untapped mineral and oil reserves – to become part of the United States.

In an interview with broadcaster Fox News over the weekend, US Vice President J.D. Vance said Greenland was “really important” to US “national security”.

Majority of Greenlanders don’t want to be American: poll

“Frankly, Denmark, which controls Greenland, it’s not doing its job and it’s not being a good ally,” Vance said.

On Monday, Frederiksen insisted Denmark was “one of the United States’ most important and best allies”.

Last week, she visited Paris and Berlin to seek backing from the European Union’s traditional powerhouses against Trump’s threats.

A day after Trump was sworn in as president, Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede insisted that Greenlanders “don’t want to be American”.

Danish leaders have insisted that Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders.

denmark Keir Starmer Mette Frederiksen US and Denmark Danish PM Greenland tensions

Comments

200 characters

Danish PM visits UK counterpart amid Greenland tensions

Aurangzeb says will urge CJP to fast-track tax cases

Stocks retreat, KSE-100 sheds over 700 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Allied Bank posts Rs44.4bn profit in 2024

Shift to renewables: Olympia Mills to install 500KW solar power plant

Oil falls amid US tariff pause on Mexico, Canada

Gwadar Port, GFZA: FBR allows duty, tax-free import of vehicles

ECC approves key policy interventions in EFS

Jul-Jan exports up 9.98pc to $19.551bn YoY

Rate cut fallout: Foreign investment in T-Bills takes a hit

Read more stories