Feb 04, 2025
Pakistan

IK urges army to ‘revisit’ some of the policies

Fazal Sher Published 04 Feb, 2025 06:29am

ISLAMABAD: The jailed founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has written a letter to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir, urging him to review some of the policies that have widened the gap between the establishment and the people.

Talking to journalists outside Adiala Jail after the hearing of the Toshakhana-II case, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said Imran Khan had written a letter to the COAS in his capacity as the ex-prime minister and founder of the country’s biggest political party, reminding him of certain issues that are causing the gap between the people and the establishment to widen.

According to Gohar, Imran Khan has mentioned that the army has rendered numerous sacrifices, but there is a need to re-evaluate some policy decisions to prevent certain things from happening.

“Imran Khan also highlighted irregularities in the February 8, 2024 elections, the way the 26th amendment was rushed through and implemented, and the passage of the PECA [Pakistan Electronic Crime] Act, from parliament,” Gohar quoted Khan as saying.

“These are the reasons why the gap between the establishment and the masses is growing,” he said, quoting Khan, and added, “due to all this, the military is being blamed, so the policies need to be reassessed.”

Gohar said Imran Khan’s letter to the army chief will be made public today (Monday).

Meanwhile, Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, while talking to reporters outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, quoted Khan as saying: “Decisions will now be made on the streets as the Supreme Court of Pakistan has already been taken over by the powers that be.”

“First, they stole the public mandate and then got themselves elected through the stolen mandate, subsequently passing the controversial 26th constitutional amendment, which rendered the apex court completely redundant,” Aleema quoted Khan as saying.

She said that Khan further stated, “After taking over of the apex court, where can the people seek justice? Now, the decision for genuine freedom will be made on the streets as the people have no other option but to take to the streets.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI Imran Khan COAS General Asim Munir Barrister Gohar Ali Khan

