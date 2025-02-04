AIRLINK 192.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.92 (-2%)
BOP 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.84%)
FCCL 38.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.1%)
FLYNG 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
HUBC 128.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.76%)
HUMNL 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.48%)
KOSM 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
MLCF 44.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.51%)
OGDC 202.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-1.85%)
PACE 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
PAEL 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-4.58%)
PIAHCLA 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.17%)
PPL 175.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.16%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-4.08%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.54%)
SEARL 104.89 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-4.01%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.25%)
SYM 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.03%)
TELE 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.05%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 63.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.2%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.61%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,856 Decreased By -143.8 (-1.2%)
BR30 34,973 Decreased By -575 (-1.62%)
KSE100 112,745 Decreased By -1510.7 (-1.32%)
KSE30 35,360 Decreased By -509.9 (-1.42%)
World Print 2025-02-04

70 killed in West Bank: Israel assailed for carrying out ‘ethnic cleansing’

AFP Published 04 Feb, 2025 06:29am

RAMALLAH, (Palestinian Territories): The office of Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas denounced an Israeli operation in the occupied West Bank as “ethnic cleansing” on Monday, with the health ministry saying Israeli forces killed 70 people in the territory this year.

In a statement, spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said the Palestinian presidency “condemned the occupation authorities’ expansion of their comprehensive war on our Palestinian people in the West Bank to implement their plans aimed at displacing citizens and ethnic cleansing”.

Israel occupied West Bank Mahmoud Abbas Palestinian President

Comments

200 characters

