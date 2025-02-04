70 killed in West Bank: Israel assailed for carrying out ‘ethnic cleansing’

RAMALLAH, (Palestinian Territories): The office of Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas denounced an Israeli operation in the occupied West Bank as “ethnic cleansing” on Monday, with the health ministry saying Israeli forces killed 70 people in the territory this year.

In a statement, spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said the Palestinian presidency “condemned the occupation authorities’ expansion of their comprehensive war on our Palestinian people in the West Bank to implement their plans aimed at displacing citizens and ethnic cleansing”.