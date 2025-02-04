National interest matters: There’s no room for political squabbles: PM

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday emphasized the need for national cohesion to confront terrorism and make the country prosperous and stable, as there was no room for political division or politics on national issues.

He expressed that while addressing a meeting held on the law and order situation in Balochistan during his special visit to Quetta.

The prime minister stressed that the country was facing challenging times in its history and urged the politicians to show unity for the national cause.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his grief over the tragic incident in Kalat, where 18 young soldiers embraced martyrdom and 23 terrorists were killed.

He acknowledged that a new wave of terrorism had emerged in the country and the brave soldiers of the security forces were offering their blood to eliminate it.

The prime minister further assured that under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff and the chief minister of Balochistan, the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces would continue to work to make the country especially Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa peaceful, which was essential for the country’s development and prosperity.

PM Shehbaz Sharif remarked that he found the morale of the Jawans and officers of law enforcement agencies very high and they were fully committed to protect the country from enemies.

He paid tribute to the martyrs and the families of the martyrs’ soldiers, offering complete solidarity with them.

The prime minister said the whole nation paid salute to the armed force who were rendering their blood for the protection of the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, “In the fight against terrorism, our brave soldiers are offering their blood, these are the great sacrifices that will lead Pakistan to prosperity and success.”

The PM during his visit to the CMH to inquire about the injured soldiers witnessed that the morale of injured security personnel was very high and they expressed gratitude for the excellent medical facilities.

The prime minister noted that the injured soldiers said they had no regret even if parts of their bodies were damaged, as they sacrificed for the greater cause of the nation.

They also said that they would be ready to offer their lives if necessary, he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that terrorists were enemies of peace, development, and prosperity in Balochistan as they did not want the people of Balochistan to be prosperous, educated, and employed.

The Prime Minister highlighted that through the Youth Program and the Laptop Scheme, students from Balochistan were being empowered, and a special quota was allocated for them in China for advanced agricultural training.

Despite terrorism, the journey of development and prosperity in Balochistan would continue, he added.

The prime minister reiterated that the terrorists’ objective was to hinder the progress of Balochistan and prevent its people from becoming prosperous and educated.

He reassured that the development of Balochistan remains a top priority for the government, and efforts were being made to improve health, education, and employment opportunities.

Special quotas for Balochistan students in agricultural training programs in China, as well as the solarization of agricultural tube wells, were examples of ongoing efforts to empower the youth, the prime minister said.

The prime minister also mentioned the rapid progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), with the completion of the Gwadar Airport and flights already underway.

“Gwadar port is expected to play a vital role in connecting Pakistan with Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and the rest of the world,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.

He expressed appreciation for the efforts of the security forces, police, district administration, and other institutions working tirelessly for a peaceful Balochistan.

On the occasion, the Governor of Balochistan, Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail, Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfarz Bugti, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting AttaUllah Tarar, Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Laghari, MNA Jamal Shah Kakar, Senator Agha Shah Zaiba Durrani, Provincial Ministers Mir Saleem Ahmad Khosa, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir, IG Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, Spokesperson of Balochistan government, Shahid Rind, DIG Quetta Aitzaz Ahmed Goraya, and others were also present.