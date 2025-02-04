ATC adjourns hearing of case against PTI leader

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of the terrorism case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Javed without proceedings due to a lawyers’ strike against the transfer of judges to Islamabad High Court (IHC). ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, adjourned the case against Faisal Javed and Wasiq till February 10 due to a lawyers’ strike.

Both the accused appeared before the court along with their lawyers, Sardar Masroof and Zahid Bashir Dar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025