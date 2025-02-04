AIRLINK 192.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.92 (-2%)
President for collective action to fight cancer

Recorder Report Published February 4, 2025 Updated February 4, 2025 07:57am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari urged all the citizens, healthcare professionals, civil society, and the private sector to join hands to fight against cancer.

The president on the “World Cancer Day” said in his message that we come together as a nation and as part of the global community to reaffirm our commitment to the fight against cancer.

“This day is a reminder of the profound challenges posed by this disease and an opportunity to inspire hope through collective action, innovation, and resilience,” he said.

“I urge all citizens, healthcare professionals, civil society, and the private sector to join hands in this noble cause. Together, we can ensure that every individual, regardless of socioeconomic status, has access to timely diagnosis, effective treatment, and compassionate care,” he said.

The president said, “as we observe World Cancer Day, it is essential to recognise the gravity of this disease as it is one of the largest causes of death. Rapid urbanisation, lifestyle changes, and limited awareness have further compounded this challenge. This calls for renewed commitment and intensified efforts to alleviate the burden of this disease.”

The president said that the government of Pakistan, in collaboration with provincial governments, healthcare institutions, and global partners, is making efforts to address this issue. “We have initiated measures to strengthen our healthcare infrastructure, conduct a comprehensive situation analysis of cancer interventions, develop national and provincial cancer strategies, and mobilise resources through innovative public-private partnerships,” he said.

He said that cancer is not only a health issue but also a societal challenge requiring collective efforts. He said that we need to raise awareness about the disease and, in this regard, the support of the media is highly important to educate the people about its symptoms, prevention and early detection. “I firmly believe that we can overcome this challenge through the active support of civil society, media, community-based organisations, and international partners,” he said.

