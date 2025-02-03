Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale from Feb 4

The tickets for the tri-nation series involving hosts Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa will go on sale from 4pm on Tuesday, 4 February, the cricket board said on Monday.

“The online tickets will be available here while physical tickets will also be available at eight Express Centres of TCS (infographic attached) from Tuesday. Up to 10 tickets can be purchased on one ID card,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a press release on Monday.

The series will be played from February 8-14 in Lahore and Karachi as the newly upgraded Gaddafi Stadium (GSL) and National Bank Stadium (NBS) are set to welcome back international cricket.

To facilitate fans, the ticket prices will be available at affordable pricing at PKR 350.

PCB in talks for tri-nation series with USA, Canada

The weekend matches (Pakistan v New Zealand, February 8 at GSL) and (the final, February 14 at NBS) will be available from PKR 500.

The maximum ticket pricing for newly constructed enclosures in Lahore – Majid Khan and Zaheer Abbas (VVIP enclosures) at the Jinnah End will be available to fans at PKR 5,000 for Saturday’s fixture, while Monday’s fixture for fans will be available at PKR 4,000.

For Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram (VVIP enclosures) at the Iqbal End, the fans can witness Saturday’s match from PKR 3,500, while ticket for Monday’s encounter will cost PKR 2,500. The VIP enclosures (Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan) will be available to fans at PKR 2,000 for Saturday’s fixture, while on Monday, the fans can enjoy the action from the same enclosures at PKR 1,500.

The premium enclosures (Rajas and Saeed Anwar) will be available to fans at PKR 1,500 for the opening match of the tri-series on Saturday, while Monday’s fixture will cost fans ticket available at PKR 1,000.

The general enclosures (Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Saeed Ahmed) at the Gaddafi Stadium will be available to fans at PKR 350 (Monday’s fixture) and PKR 500 (Saturday’s fixture). Moreover, first-class enclosures (Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Abdul Qadir, Javed Miandad and Sarfaraz Nawaz) will be available to fans at PKR 1,000 (Monday’s fixture) and PKR 1,500 (Saturday’s fixture).

In Lahore, the fans can also witness action from Gallery (hospitality) boxes at PKR 6,000 for Saturday’s fixture and PKR 5,000 for Monday’s fixture.

For Karachi’s National Bank Stadium, the general enclosures (Asif Iqbal, Nazar Mohammad, Waqar Hasan and Younis Khan) tickets will be available to fans at PKR 350 for Wednesday’s fixture, while for the tri-series final on Friday the tickets will be available to fans at PKR 500.

For first-class enclosures (Imran Khan, Intikhab Alam, Wasim Akram, Wasim Bari and Shahid Afridi) entry tickets will be available for sale for Wednesday’s fixture at PKR 750, while the final on Friday will be available at PKR 1,000. Additionally, premium enclosures (Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Brothers, Naseem ul Ghani) will be accessible to fans at PKR 1,000 for Wednesday’s fixture while tickets for Friday’s fixture will be available at PKR 1,500.

VIP enclosures (Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad) tickets will be worth PKR 1,500 for Wednesday’s fixture, while it will cost PKR 2,000 for the final scheduled on Friday. The VVIP enclosures (Majid Khan and Zaheer Abbas) located at the University End, will be available to fans at PKR 4,000 for Wednesday’s fixture, while fans can buy tickets at PKR 5,000 for Friday’s final match.

The Gallery seats will be available to fans at PKR 5,000 for Wednesday’s fixture, while Friday’s fixture will be available to fans at PKR 6,000.