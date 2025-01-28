PCB in talks for tri-nation series with USA, Canada

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is in talks with USA Cricket about the possibilities of a tri-series between Pakistan, Canada, and the USA.

This was discussed during Mohsin Naqvi’s meeting with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of USA Cricket Johnathan Atkeison in Washington on Tuesday. Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Super League (PSL) Salman Naseer also attended the meeting.

The two sides also discussed the arrangement of a bilateral series between Pakistan and the USA men’s and women’s cricket teams.

The PCB Chairman assured the USA Cricket CEO of all the possible support for the players’ development front. Naqvi said that PCB is ready to provide full support for promoting cricket in the USA.

He offered to train USA cricket coaches in Pakistan and invited Johnathan Atkeison to visit during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

“There are immense opportunities for the promotion of cricket between Pakistan and the USA,” he said.

The CEO of USA Cricket thanked Naqvi for the invitation to the Champions Trophy.