Russian rouble weakens against US dollar, approaches 100 mark

Reuters Published 03 Feb, 2025 02:06pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble weakened against the U.S. dollar on Monday, approaching the 100 mark and following trends in the global forex market, where the dollar surged on U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs.

The rouble was down 1.2% at 99.70 against the dollar at 0845 GMT, data from the over-the-counter market shows. The rouble weakened 0.5% to 13.43 against China’s yuan in trade on the Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX).

“The onset of a global trade war, initiated over the weekend by Donald Trump, will impact global currency markets, increasing exchange rate volatility, which will to some extent also affect the rouble’s exchange rate,” said PSB bank’s Denis Popov.

One-day dollar/rouble futures, which trade on MOEX and serve as a guide for the over-the-counter exchange rate, were up 0.9% at 99.98. The Russian central bank set the official exchange rate at 97.81.

