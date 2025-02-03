AIRLINK 197.00 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.32%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
CNERGY 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.81%)
FCCL 38.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.76%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.3%)
HUBC 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.04%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.45%)
OGDC 203.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-1.23%)
PACE 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
PAEL 38.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.46%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.5%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
PPL 175.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.05%)
PRL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.54%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.48%)
SEARL 106.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.85%)
SYM 18.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
TRG 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.02%)
WAVESAPP 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.73%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
YOUW 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,934 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.54%)
BR30 35,236 Decreased By -311.5 (-0.88%)
KSE100 113,685 Decreased By -570.5 (-0.5%)
KSE30 35,653 Decreased By -216.3 (-0.6%)
Feb 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee drops past 87/USD for first time after Trump’s tariffs wreck Asia

Reuters Published 03 Feb, 2025 10:08am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee weakened past 87 to the U.S. dollar for the first time ever on Monday in the wake of a slump in Asian currencies and equities after U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats became a reality.

The rupee dropped to an all-time low of 87.1450 per dollar, down 0.6% from Friday. The rupee’s losses since the beginning of October are now approaching 4%.

“The macros look stacked up against the rupee and we expect it to stay under pressure over the next 6-8 weeks,” said Anshul Chandak, head of treasury at RBL Bank.

“Since it’s a new regime in the U.S. under Trump and considering the rupee has been a relatively better-performing currency in the EM (emerging market) bucket over the last two years, we see the scope for more depreciation.”

On Saturday, Trump levied tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, drawing an immediate response from Canada and fuelling worries of a trade war. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she would be implementing retaliatory tariffs.

Indian rupee ends slightly lower

“The risk of our worst fears materializing has risen,” Morgan Stanley said in a note.

“Risks are skewed towards further escalation. Asia will be exposed on account of high trade orientation and seven economies run large trade surpluses with the U.S.”

Asian currencies, shares and U.S. equity futures tumbled. The Korean won, Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah and Thai baht dropped 0.9% to 1.2%.

Equity flows

Foreign investors have already been taking out money from Indian equities on account of the country’s softening growth rate. That may pick up as Trump’s tariffs are likely to fuel fears about global economic growth.

The pressure on outflows from debt and equities can continue and a “reduced intervention strategy” by the RBI will further weigh on the rupee, RBL’s Chandak said.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee drops past 87/USD for first time after Trump’s tariffs wreck Asia

PSX sees selling, KSE-100 sheds over 600 points

President Zardari to visit China on Tuesday

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Housing sector: task force finalises recommendations

ICAC team, APTMA discuss cotton, textile value chain

Transfer of judges: Lawyers to observe strike today

Purchase of plots in new sectors of Islamabad: Overseas Pakistanis demand waiver of WHT/FED

Security deposits of Discos and KE: FPCCI, KATI up in arms over proposed increase

Amendments to PECA aimed at overcoming challenge of fake news, says Tarar

Warehousing as industry: MoI&P directed to submit plan to operationalise, implement

Read more stories