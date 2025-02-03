Heralding an inclusive Punjab: CM Maryam has redefined governance

Under the trailblazing leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Punjab is experiencing an era of unparalleled social transformation. In 2024, pioneering initiatives were unveiled to uplift persons with disabilities, empower women, and champion marginalized communities, setting a historic precedent in the province.

These revolutionary reforms are a testament to Maryam Nawaz’s empathetic vision and unwavering resolve. She has redefined governance, breathing new life into Punjab’s social welfare framework and forging pathways for sustainable progress.

Maryam Nawaz’s far-reaching initiatives reflect her profound understanding of the struggles faced by ordinary citizens. Her government has crafted innovative solutions that resonate across the province, touching lives and inspiring hope.

A flagship initiative of 2024, the Himmat Card Program has redefined state support for persons with disabilities. With a substantial allocation of Rs. 2.6 billion, the program began by disbursing Rs. 10,500 to 40,000 deserving beneficiaries in October 2024.

The second phase, underway, extends this assistance to an additional 25,000 individuals, raising the total number of beneficiaries to 65,000. This initiative has earned widespread acclaim, symbolizing the government’s commitment to inclusivity and compassion.

Breaking barriers for persons with disabilities, the Assistive Devices and Wheelchair Program has emerged as a beacon of hope. With a budget of Rs. 1 billion, the initiative plans to distribute 17 types of assistive devices, including prosthetics, to 17,000 registered applicants. By June 2025, 7,000 devices will be delivered, with an additional 10,000 to follow, enabling recipients to lead dignified, self-reliant lives.

To ease the financial challenges of low-income families, the Dhee Rani Program was launched with an allocation of Rs. 1 billion.

This initiative will sponsor 3,000 collective marriages across Punjab in two phases—January to February 2025 and April to May 2025. Newlyweds will receive essential household items, jewelry, and Rs. 100,000 in cash from the Chief Minister. This thoughtful program not only alleviates economic pressures but also strengthens the social fabric of the province.

In a landmark achievement, the Council for the Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) regulations were approved to safeguard the rights of persons with disabilities.

Established under the Persons with Disabilities Act 2021, CRPD has spearheaded the creation of District Welfare and Rehabilitation Units (DWRUs) to address local concerns. Furthermore, inspectors have been appointed to enforce the 3% employment quota in public and private sectors and ensure the accessibility of buildings, reflecting the administration’s proactive and inclusive approach.

Women’s economic empowerment has been a cornerstone of the government’s agenda. The Sanat Zar Expo 2024, held across Punjab and culminating in Lahore, provided a platform for over 200 women entrepreneurs, generating sales exceeding Rs. 2 million.

Beyond this, 35,000 women were trained in diverse skills, while 5,000 gained expertise in digital literacy, e-commerce, and marketing. Plans to integrate Sanat Zar with national and international markets are underway, promising to amplify the impact of women-led enterprises.

Collaborating with UN agencies and international organizations, the Department of Social Welfare has conducted impactful campaigns addressing critical societal challenges. Observances like Universal Children’s Day, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, and a 16-day campaign against gender-based violence have successfully raised awareness and inspired actionable solutions.

The government is committed to expanding its outreach, including establishing additional skill development centers for persons with disabilities, enforcing the employment quota more rigorously, and scaling women-led enterprises to global platforms. Efforts to strengthen protections against gender-based violence and institutionalize support for marginalized communities will remain at the forefront of its agenda.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is spearheading a social revolution in Punjab, ushering in a new era of compassion, inclusion, and equity. Her visionary policies are uplifting the province’s most vulnerable populations and laying the foundation for a society where opportunity and justice prevail.

This epoch of transformative governance is redefining Punjab’s identity, setting a benchmark for progress and social harmony.

