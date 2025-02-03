AIRLINK 196.92 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.27%)
Pakistan

PPP leaders meet President Anjuman-e- Tajiran Lahore

Published 03 Feb, 2025

LAHORE: Syed Hassan Murtaza, General Secretary of the Peoples Party Central Punjab, held a special meeting with Mujahid Maqsood Butt, President of the Anjuman-e- Tajiran Lahore. The meeting was also attended by Peoples Party leader Ahsan Rizvi and the Information Secretary of the Anjuman-e Tajiran Hafiz Sheikh Ala-ud-Din.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the issues faced by the trading community. Syed Hassan Murtaza assured the traders of arranging a meeting with Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider to address their concerns promptly.

Mujahid Maqsood Butt extended an invitation to Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to meet with the traders in Lahore. He emphasized that every possible effort would be made to resolve the issues faced by the business community.

Syed Hassan Murtaza highlighted the significant role of the trading community in the national economy. He also said that taxes paid by traders keep the country’s economic wheel moving. He urged the government to relieve traders from the burden of additional taxes.

Mujahid Maqsood Butt also called for a reduction in electricity and gas prices, urging immediate measures to provide relief to the traders.

The meeting underscored the need for collaborative efforts between the government and the business community to address economic challenges and foster a conducive environment for trade and commerce.

