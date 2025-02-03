Over 10,000 candidates appear in SWIT mega IT test: Governor praises youths for their aptitudes, abilities

KARACHI: Over 10,000 male and female candidates on Sunday appeared in a mega examination held at the Hockey Club of Pakistan to select students to enrol them for the next batch of the mass IT training programme of the Saylani Welfare International Trust (SWIT).

The duration of the mega test was one hour, and the results will be announced on the Internet. Earlier, the prospective candidates enrolled for the examination through an online portal. The candidates showed their admit cards to sit in the test.

Sindh Governor, Kamran Khan Tessori, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said the encouraging increase in the aptitude of Pakistani youth to learn Information Technology skills guaranteed the bright future of Pakistan.

He said the mass attendance of students in the aptitude test was a clear indicator that Sindh would become a hub of IT activities in the country. He said the overwhelming interest shown by Pakistani youth in the IT fields would ensure the success of the country.

The Governor said it was his desire that the SWIT would have enrolled all the candidates applying for the IT training programme without conducting any qualification tests.

He expressed gratitude to the SWIT founder, Maulana Bashir Farooqi, for launching the mass IT training initiative to secure the future of Pakistani youth. He said the rulers should follow in the footsteps of Maulana Farooqi.

Tessori told the candidates that after completing the IT training course, they would start earning in US Dollars. The Governor urged the students to show complete dedication and commitment in learning the IT skills to earn dollars for the Pakistani foreign exchange.

The Governor said that graduates of the IT education programme could easily start earning millions every month with the show of hard work and excellence in their technical field. He informed the audience that an exceptionally brilliant 12-year-old graduate of the IT learning programme had started earning Rs 500,000 every month through his software skills.

He lamented that in the past the students had been handed Kalashnikov rifles to involve them in violent activities. He told the audience that the Governor House, in partnership with the SWIT, had been conducting free IT training programmes for thousands of students from underprivileged families.

He said the new generation should ensure the best utilisation of the resources available in the country to earn foreign exchange for Pakistan.

The Governor lamented that there was no accountability for the past rulers who had obtained billions of rupees from the IMF. He said that learning IT skills was of utmost importance for the Pakistani youth because of a serious dearth of jobs for the graduates of the universities.

He said the basic needs of the residents of Karachi, including electricity, water, and gas supply, weren’t being fulfilled by the government. He expressed hope that the candidates appearing in the aptitude test would emerge as the champions of the IT field.

Speaking on the occasion, SWIT Founder and Chairman, Maulana Muhammad Bashir Farooqi, told the audience that Saylani Trust had launched the mass IT training initiative with the aim that Pakistan’s annual software exports should increase to US $100 billion in the next ten years.

He said the Saylani Trust would fully assist the drive of the government to increase Pakistan’s exports in the IT sector. He said the trained manpower in the IT field would play an important role in making Pakistan a developed and progressive nation.

