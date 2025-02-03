Futures spread down 692bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 692bps to 7.78 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter improved as average daily volumes increased by 145.9 percent to 385.48 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 156.75 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 116.0 percent to Rs 19.21 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 8.89 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025