Feb 03, 2025
Pakistan

FIA arrests 10 ‘beggars’ travelling to Saudi Arabia

Published 03 Feb, 2025

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration has arrested 10 individuals from Karachi Airport, who were allegedly involved in begging in Saudi Arabia under the guise of Umrah.

As oer details, the arrested individuals, including Shah Nawaz, Afsar Ali, Mujtahid Hussain, Muhammad Adil, Rahib Ali, Zamir Hussain, Wasid, Sheraz Khan, Mubeen Ali Solangi, and Khuda Bukhsh, were deported from Saudi Arabia for their involvement in begging.

According to FIA spokesperson, the arrested individuals hail from various cities, including Rajanpur, Kashmore, Naushahro Feroze, Lahore, Peshawar, Mohmand, and Larkana.

Initial investigations revealed that the individuals had travelled to Saudi Arabia on Umrah visas. The FIA spokesperson further stated that the individuals were involved in begging in Saudi Arabia for several months prior to their deportation.

The arrested individuals have been transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle for further legal action.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency offloaded three female ‘beggars’ travelling to Saudi Arabia in the disguise of Umrah pilgrims at Karachi airport.

According to the FIA spokesperson, females were arrested by FIA Immigration upon checking at the Karachi airport.

