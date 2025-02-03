Skills development centres: 47 women cotton workers enrolled

HYDERABAD: Sindh Community Foundation (SCF), under the Asian Venture Philanthropist Network, AVPN supported program, has enrolled 47 women cotton workers in three newly established Skills Development Centres to support their economic empowerment in district Matiari.

These centres aim to provide training in embroidery, stitching, hand embroidery, and sewing, enabling women to secure alternative livelihoods during the off-season.

The three-month training program will equip participants with essential skills in finishing techniques, colour combination, digital literacy, marketing, business setup, business growth strategies, and negotiation skills to enhance profitability.

The centres have been inaugurated in the villages of Meho Machi, Ibrahim Khaskheli, and Shahmeer Ji Wasee.

Javed Hussain, Head of SCF, highlighted the untapped potential of rural women in local crafts and their multiple responsibilities. “During the offseason, women experience economic insecurity.

Providing them with relevant skills is a pathway to reducing poverty and strengthening their economic resilience,“ he noted. He also reiterated SCF’s commitment to expanding the initiative, stating, “We are dedicated to training women in green skills in the future and plan to train 2,000 women over the next two years.”

The initiative aligns with SCF’s broader goal of empowering women economically, ensuring financial stability, and enhancing sustainable livelihoods in rural communities.

Hira Arain, Manager of Economic Empowerment at SCF, emphasized that these skills will enhance the existing capacities of home-based women embroiderers. “We have observed that many women already possess basic embroidery skills, but they need further refinement to align with current market demands.

This training will enable them to earn additional income, particularly during the off-season when they face economic hardships,“ she stated.

