Thousands visit ‘LCCI Lahore Shopping Festival’

LAHORE: The Lahore Expo Centre became the centre of attention as thousands of local and foreign visitors, dignitaries and business leaders visited the LCCI Lahore Shopping Festival and attended the closing ceremony.

Governor General of Razavi Khorasan, Iran Gholam Hossein Mozaffari and Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider graced the closing day of Lahore Shopping Festival and praised the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for organizing such a mega and attractive event. LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, SAARC Vice President Mian Anjum Nisar, former President Muhammad Ali Mian, former Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, former Vice President Tahir, Executive Committee Members also spoke on the occasion.

The three-day festival showcased a diverse range of products across various industries, including textiles, handicrafts, consumer goods, technology and home essentials. It served as an invaluable opportunity for businesses to engage with potential investors, expand market reach and explore international trade prospects.

SAARC Vice President Mian Anjum Nisar praised LCCI for successfully organizing the event and noted its importance for regional trade. “This festival has provided a gateway for businesses to connect with international markets. Strengthening regional trade cooperation through such events is vital for long-term economic prosperity,” he asserted.

Former LCCI President Muhammad Ali Mian lauded the festival’s success and its impact on business networking. “This event has helped bridge gaps between local and international businesses, offering a robust platform for trade expansion,” he observed.

Former Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar appreciated the overwhelming public response, stating, “The footfall at this festival speaks volumes about its significance. It has created countless opportunities for traders and entrepreneurs to showcase their products to a wide audience.”

Governor General Gholam Hossein Mozaffari commended LCCI for its efforts in organizing such a large-scale event and reiterated Iran’s commitment to strengthening trade relations with Pakistan. He highlighted the immense potential for cooperation in commerce, industry and tourism.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider praised the LCCI leadership and emphasized the government’s unwavering support for trade promotion initiatives. “Events like the Lahore Shopping Festival are vital for economic development. The government remains dedicated to facilitating businesses and fostering an environment conducive to investment and growth,” he stated.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming participation and enthusiasm from both the business community and the public. “The Lahore Shopping Festival has successfully fostered trade relations, expanded business opportunities and reinforced Lahore’s status as a leading commercial hub. The response from entrepreneurs and consumers alike has been phenomenal,” he stated.

Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman emphasized the festival’s role in driving economic activity and providing businesses with a much-needed boost. “Such initiatives inject fresh momentum into the economy by promoting trade and investment opportunities. The LCCI remains committed to supporting the business community through similar endeavours,” he remarked.

Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry highlighted the importance of creating platforms that encourage entrepreneurship and innovation. “The Lahore Shopping Festival has set a benchmark for business expos in the region. We will continue to facilitate and promote such initiatives that drive economic growth,” he added.

The festival featured not only business exhibitions but also cultural performances, entertainment activities and networking sessions, creating a dynamic and engaging atmosphere for attendees. Thousands of visitors explored new business ventures, while exhibitors benefited from enhanced visibility and networking opportunities.

The Lahore Shopping Festival concluded on a high note, setting new standards for trade fairs in the region. The LCCI leadership reaffirmed its commitment to organizing similar high-impact events that contribute to Pakistan’s economic development and strengthen its presence in regional and global trade.

