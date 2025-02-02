AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
Physical tickets of Champions Trophy 2025 to go on sale on Feb 3

BR Web Desk Published February 2, 2025 Updated February 2, 2025 05:46pm

Following the online sale of tickets for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 this week, physical tickets for the eight-team competition will go on sale from Monday, February 3, at 4pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST), the cricket board announced on Sunday.

“The physical tickets will be available to fans across 108 TCS centres in 26 cities of Pakistan,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

As announced previously, general stand ticket prices will start from 1,000 PKR , while premium seating will be available from 1,500 PKR across different categories for the 10 matches taking place in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The eight-team tournament - taking place from February 19 to March 9 - will be hosted by Pakistan, with India playing their games in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Hosts Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the opening match of the event at the National Stadium in Karachi on 19 February.

Ticket information for the India matches to be played in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on February 20, 23 and March 2, will be released in due course. In the meantime, fans can register their interest in tickets here.

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy Final tickets – to be played on Sunday, March 9 – will be available for purchase following the conclusion of the first semi-final in Dubai.

