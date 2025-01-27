ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tickets to go on sale on Jan 28

The tickets for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will go on sale at 2pm Pakistan time, the cricket’s governing body announced on Monday.

The eight-team tournament - taking place from February 19 to March 9 - will be hosted by Pakistan, with India playing their games in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“Tickets for group stage matches and the second semi-final to be played in Pakistan will go on general sale here on Tuesday, 28 January, at 13h00 Gulf Standard Time (GST) / 14h00 PST,” the ICC said in a statement.

The general stand ticket prices will start at 1,000 Pakistan rupees while the premium seating will be available from 1,500 Pakistan rupees in different categories.

Meanwhile, tournament director Sumair Ahmed Syed said they have kept ticket prices affordable so that fans from all walks of life could enjoy the mega event.

“We have made tickets not only affordable but also easily accessible through the official online platform and more than 100 outlets across Pakistan,” Sumair added.

Tickets for India matches

Ticket information regarding the UAE matches featuring India will be made available in the coming days.

The tickets for the Final – scheduled for Sunday 9 March - will be available for purchase following the conclusion of the first semi-final in Dubai.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will kickstart on 19 February with hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the opening fixture in Karachi.

Champions Trophy group stage