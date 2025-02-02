AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
Real Madrid still up for title fight despite shock loss, says Ancelotti

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2025 11:09am

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said his side are still in the driving seat in the LaLiga title race despite a shock 1-0 defeat by Espanyol on Saturday.

Real lead the Spanish top flight on 49 points, one ahead of Atletico Madrid, who beat Mallorca 2-0, with the city rivals set to meet next weekend.

“We had chances and could have scored, but despite the defeat we are still in the fight. We have to focus on the next game,” Ancelotti told a press conference.

“We could have done better, the result was deserved,” he added. The Italian manager also criticised the decision not to show a red card to eventual goalscorer Carlos Romero for a foul on Kylian Mbappe, who was running up the field on a breakaway attack.

Ancelotti sympathizes with Real fans who booed his team in cup win over Celta

“It was a clear foul, a very ugly tackle, but fortunately nothing happened,” Ancelotti added. Defender Antonio Rudiger left the pitch with a muscle problem and Ancelotti said it was too early to tell for how long the German may be out.

“He had an injury and we will have to assess it, It’s too early to talk about it. I can’t tell you anything yet,” he said.

