Army chief visits Quetta

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir reiterated the Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring peace in Balochistan during his visit to the province.

According to the military’s media wing, he was given a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security situation in Balochistan, attended by senior security and intelligence officials.

During his visit, General Munir, along with Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar and Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, offered funeral prayers for the martyrs and visited the injured soldiers at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta.

He commended their unwavering dedication to the defence of Pakistan, acknowledging their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. In a strong message to hostile elements, COAS warned that those acting as terrorist proxies for foreign forces would face decisive retaliation.

“Those who have mastered the art of manifesting double standards—hunting with the hound and running with the hare—are well known to us,” he said. “No matter what these so-called ‘frenemies’ do, they will be defeated by the resilience of our proud nation and its Armed Forces.

For the defence of our motherland and its people, we will definitely retaliate and ‘hunt you down’ whenever required and wherever you may be.“

General Munir lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps, and other law enforcement agencies in combating terrorism, emphasising their courage and determination. He reaffirmed the Army’s resolve to ensure the security and well-being of the people of Balochistan and reiterated support for the provincial government’s efforts to promote peace, stability, and development in the region.

