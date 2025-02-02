CM advocates minorities’ rights

LAHORE: Punjab belongs to everyone, and everyone can perform his/her worship here without fear or insecurity, said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

In her message on World Interfaith Harmony Week, the CM said, “All religions teach love, peace and tolerance, which are the foundations of a truly welfare society. There must be differences, but always follow religious teachings and civilization.”

She said “Respect for beliefs and promoting harmony is the only guarantee of lasting peace and development. Pakistan has always been a beautiful bouquet of different religions, cultures and traditions.”

