AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
BOP 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.43%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FCCL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.26%)
OGDC 206.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PAEL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.92%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 178.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
SEARL 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.32%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SSGC 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.48%)
SYM 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
TELE 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 64.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.24%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Feb 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-02

Punjab CM meets defence attachés of 16 countries

Muhammad Saleem Published 02 Feb, 2025 02:58am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif had a luncheon meeting in Lahore’s historic Royal Fort with the defence attachés of 16 countries, including the United States, Russia, Germany, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Libya, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nigeria, Bulgaria, Rwanda, Tajikistan and the Philippines.

She personally welcomed them, their families and all other guests in the premises of the historic royal palace of Lahore Fort, and expressed affection for the children.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to give all the guests a tour of the historical places of the Royal Fort. Foreign ambassadors and their families rode colourful rickshaws of the Royal Fort. They visited the Royal Fort, observed and appreciated the historical and world’s largest picture wall of the fort. They were entertained with the traditional local cuisine of Lahore. The guests and children also took selfies with Madam Chief Minister.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,“ Lahore is not only the heart of Punjab, but also the cultural and historical soul of Pakistan. The history, culture and architecture of Lahore are manifestation of our great cultural heritage.“

She highlighted, “Badshahi Mosque, Lahore Fort and Shalamar Garden are not just buildings, but reflections of our glorious past. The city of Lahore is a beautiful blend of tradition and innovation, which is constantly on the path of development. The food and hospitality of Lahorites are exemplary all over the world.”

The CM said, “Lahore has always been the centre of intellectuals, poets and artists. It also has the honour of being home and burial place of poet of the East. I welcome all the guests coming from abroad on behalf of the people of Lahore. This visit will further strengthen your commitment and relations with Pakistan. I am sure that our guests will return to their homelands and become ambassadors of Pakistan.”

She added,“ It is hoped that the visit of defence attachés of the friendly countries will prove to be a beginning of a new chapter in our mutual relations and cooperation.“

Lahore Walled City Authority Director General Kamran Lashari explained the historical importance of the Royal Fort. Foreign guests expressed interest in the historical and archaeological remains of the Fort. Iraq’s defence attaché Colonel Ahmed invited Madam Chief Minister to visit Iraq. She was also presented with a souvenir by the guests on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Sharif defence attachés

Comments

200 characters

Punjab CM meets defence attachés of 16 countries

Distribution of PM’s Ramazan Package in cash likely

PSDP 2025-26, projections for 2026-27 and 2027-28: Ministry initiates process

Saudi Arabia’s FlyAdeal launches operations

PM to sign deals worth $2bn with Azerbaijan

18 soldiers martyred, 24 terrorists killed in Balochistan

IK says he won’t strike any deal

MVNO awaiting approval of Ministry

Bid to game faceless customs assessment system foiled

Averting due adjudication: LHC declares SBP’s Circular No 2 as unlawful

Import of Silicon in Primary Form: New customs values issued

Read more stories