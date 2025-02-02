Punjab CM meets defence attachés of 16 countries

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif had a luncheon meeting in Lahore’s historic Royal Fort with the defence attachés of 16 countries, including the United States, Russia, Germany, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Libya, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nigeria, Bulgaria, Rwanda, Tajikistan and the Philippines.

She personally welcomed them, their families and all other guests in the premises of the historic royal palace of Lahore Fort, and expressed affection for the children.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to give all the guests a tour of the historical places of the Royal Fort. Foreign ambassadors and their families rode colourful rickshaws of the Royal Fort. They visited the Royal Fort, observed and appreciated the historical and world’s largest picture wall of the fort. They were entertained with the traditional local cuisine of Lahore. The guests and children also took selfies with Madam Chief Minister.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,“ Lahore is not only the heart of Punjab, but also the cultural and historical soul of Pakistan. The history, culture and architecture of Lahore are manifestation of our great cultural heritage.“

She highlighted, “Badshahi Mosque, Lahore Fort and Shalamar Garden are not just buildings, but reflections of our glorious past. The city of Lahore is a beautiful blend of tradition and innovation, which is constantly on the path of development. The food and hospitality of Lahorites are exemplary all over the world.”

The CM said, “Lahore has always been the centre of intellectuals, poets and artists. It also has the honour of being home and burial place of poet of the East. I welcome all the guests coming from abroad on behalf of the people of Lahore. This visit will further strengthen your commitment and relations with Pakistan. I am sure that our guests will return to their homelands and become ambassadors of Pakistan.”

She added,“ It is hoped that the visit of defence attachés of the friendly countries will prove to be a beginning of a new chapter in our mutual relations and cooperation.“

Lahore Walled City Authority Director General Kamran Lashari explained the historical importance of the Royal Fort. Foreign guests expressed interest in the historical and archaeological remains of the Fort. Iraq’s defence attaché Colonel Ahmed invited Madam Chief Minister to visit Iraq. She was also presented with a souvenir by the guests on the occasion.

