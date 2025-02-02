FCAS-based Rs96.3bn duty collected in Jan

KARACHI: The Southern Region of Customs Appraisement has collected Rs 96.3 billion customs duty through the Faceless Customs Assessment System (FCAS) in January 2025, depicting a substantial 52 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

The figures released by the customs authorities showed that FCAS-based collections have significantly improved from Rs 61.5 billion in January 2024, demonstrating the effectiveness of the digital assessment system in enhancing revenue collection efficiency.

The overall revenue performance of the Southern region’s appraisement Collectorates has also shown impressive growth. Total collections for January 2025 stood at Rs 315.5 billion, up from Rs 234 billion in January 2024, representing a strong year-over-year increase in customs revenue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025