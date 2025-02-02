AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-02

JCP approves appointment of 10 additional judges for PHC

Terence J Sigamony Published 02 Feb, 2025 02:58am

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), by a majority of its total membership, nominated 10 persons for appointment as additional judges in the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

The Commission meeting was held in the chair of Chief Justice of Pakistan/Chairman JCP Yahya Afridi for considering the nomination for appointment of Additional Judges in the PHC in the Conference Room of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, here on Saturday.

The persons who were nominated for appointment as PHC additional judges, include two District and Sessions judges – Farah Jamshed and Inam Ullah Khan, and eight advocates – Muhammad Tariq Afridi, Abdul Fayaz, Sabit Ullah Khan, Salahud Din, Sadiq Ali, Syed Mudasser Ameer, Aurangzeb, and Qazi Jawad Ehsanullah.

The Commission unanimously decided that nominees who did not secure the required majority of the total membership of the Commission for finalisation of their nominations this time may be renominated for future vacancies.

Meanwhile, the Executive Committee of the Pakistan Bar Council, unanimously, opposed and disapproved the said proposed amendments in Sections 5A and 11A of the Legal Practitioners & Bar Councils Act, 1973. It was of the view that the length of practice already prescribed is sufficient qualification for the membership of the Bar Councils; therefore, there is no need for an increase, and if it is increased, that will deprive the young lawyers to contest elections and youngsters should be encouraged to contest election of Bar Councils and they are contributing a lot for welfare of the legal profession and the Bar.

The Committee had considered the draft proposal which was sent to it by the Ministry of Law and Justice, Islamabad, regarding amendments in Sections 5A and 11A of the Legal Practitioners & Bar Councils Act, 1973, in respect of enhancement of length of practice as Advocate of the High Court to contest election for Membership of Provincial/Islamabad Bar Councils from five years to ten years, and total standing as an Advocate from fifteen years to twenty years, and for Membership of the Pakistan Bar Council standing as Advocate of the Supreme Court from five years to ten years, wherein views/comments of the Pakistan Bar Council were invited.

