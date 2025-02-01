Fresh buying lifts index

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday witnessed a bullish trend and closed on strong positive note with healthy gains on the back of fresh buying on attractive levels.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 1,049.33 points or 0.93 percent and closed at 114,255.73 points. The index crossed 115,000 level to hit 115,106.99 points intraday high, however closed at lower level due to profit-taking in some stocks during second session.

Trading activity also improved as total daily volumes on ready counter increased to 543.124 million shares as compared to 483.939 million shares traded on Thursday while total daily traded value on the ready counter increased to Rs 27.973 billion against previous session’s Rs 26.103 billion.

BRIndex100 increased by 92.64 points or 0.78 percent to close at 12,007.32 points with total daily turnover of 496.987 million shares.

BRIndex30 closed almost flat at 35,596.25 points, fractionally down by 0.55 points with total daily trading volumes of 307.360 million shares.

The market capitalization increased by Rs 98 billion to Rs 14.053 trillion. Out of total 454 active scrips, 234 closed in positive and 164 in negative while the value of 56 stocks remained unchanged.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 66.683 million shares and gained Rs 0.08 to close at Rs 7.75 followed by WorldCall Telecom that lost Rs 0.06 to close at Rs 1.64 with 37.804 million shares. Bank Makramah inched up by Rs 0.04 to close at Rs 3.75 with 18.549 million shares.

Ismail Industries and PIA Holding Company LimitedB were the top gainers increasing by Rs 97.89 and Rs 89.07 respectively to close at Rs 1,947.89 and Rs 979.73 while Unilever Pakistan Foods and Mehmood Textile Mills were the top losers declining by Rs 81.50 and Rs 28.14 respectively to close at Rs 22,305.50 and Rs 644.24.

An analyst at Topline Securities said that the KSE-100 Index continuing its previous day momentum gained 1,049 points (up by 0.93 percent) to close at 114,256 points.

This positivity can be attributed to recent decline in market that created room for value investors to buy the dip. Rally in the market was led by banking sector as it gained to close 2.2 percent higher. Top positive contribution to the index from the banking sector came from UBL, NBP, BAHL, MEBL, AKBL and HBL, as they cumulatively contributed plus 621 points to the index.

Traded value wise MARI (Rs.2.3 billion), LUCK (Rs.1.26 billion), SEARL (Rs.1.09 billion), NBP (Rs.897 million) and OGDC (Rs.832 million) dominated the trading activity.

BR Automobile Assembler Index soared by 332.37 points or 1.54 percent to close at 21,903.06 points with total turnover of 12.386 million shares.

BR Cement Index increased by 319.39 points or 2.95 percent to close at 11,148.24 points with 34.628 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index surged by 761.02 points or 2.53 percent to close at 30,813.40 points with 72.776 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 18,367.53 points, up 0.99 points or 0.01 percent with 23.181 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index lost 7.77 points or 0.07 percent to close at 11,636.37 points with 42.361 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index gained 31.59 points or 0.58 percent to close at 5,474.54 points with 70.943 million shares.

Ali Najib at Insight Securities said the PSX continued its positive momentum and extended its gain by adding another 1,049 points (up 0.93 percent) and closed the day at 114,256 levels, before making an intra-day high at 115,107 levels (up 1,901 points).

On the last day of month, investors strengthen their positions in banking sector’s stocks in anticipation of better year-end results’ announcement for CY25 along with handsome dividend. Consequently, UBL, NBP, BAHL, MEBL and AKBL contributed 579 points, positively.

In addition, LUCK also contributed plus 191 points to the index due to some buying interest in it. On the flip side, MARI, ENGROH and FFC lost 133 points, cumulatively.

