SPI-based inflation down 0.36pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended January 30, 2025, decreased by 0.36 percent due to a decrease in the prices of tomatoes (16.18 percent), onions (12.32 percent), potatoes (7.66 percent), eggs (5.09 percent), pulse gram (3.67 percent), LPG (3.21 percent), masoor (1.32 percent), electricity charges for q1 (0.99 percent) and wheat flour bag (0.95 percent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The Year-on-Year trend depicts an increase of 0.44 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of ladies sandal (75.09 percent), potatoes (34.95 percent), pulse gram (32.92 percent), moong (32.01 percent), powdered milk (25.71 percent), beef (22.52 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (17.46 percent), garlic (15.82 percent), gas charges for q1 (15.52 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (15.05 percent), shirting (14.83 percent) and firewood (12.82 percent), while a major decrease is observed in the prices of onions (54.36 percent), eggs (37.38 percent), wheat flour (36.77 percent), tomatoes (35.82 percent), chillies powder (20.00 percent), electricity charges for q1 (18.92 percent), masoor (11.48 percent), maash (10.56 percent), rice basmati broken (7.92 percent), diesel (6.36 percent), petrol (6.07 percent) and LPG (3.47 percent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 09 (17.65 percent) items increased, 16 (31.37 percent) items decreased and 26 (50.98 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review recorded at 319.06 points against 320.21 points during the same period of previous week. The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 decreased by 0.52 percent, 0.47 percent, 0.39 percent, 0.35 percent and 0.29 percent respectively.

The items, prices of which, increased during the period under review include, bananas (4.60 percent), sugar (3.39 percent), chicken (0.93 percent), rice basmati broken (0.70 percent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brands, 5-litre tin each (0.40 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (0.32 percent), beef with bone (0.28 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (0.26 percent) and rice irri-6/9 (0.03 percent).

The items, prices of which, decreased during the period under review include tomatoes (16.18 percent), onions (12.32 percent), potatoes (7.66 percent), eggs (5.09 percent), pulse gram (3.67 percent), LPG (3.21 percent), masoor (1.32per cent), electricity charges for q1 per unit (0.99 percent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.95 percent), garlic (0.41 percent), maash (0.37 percent), firewood whole 40kg (0.27 percent), powdered milk Nido 390gm polybag each (0.19 percent), moong (0.16 percent), mustard oil (0.13 percent) and gur (0.09 percent).

