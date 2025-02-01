AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
BOP 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.43%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FCCL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.26%)
OGDC 206.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PAEL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.92%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 178.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
SEARL 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.32%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SSGC 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.48%)
SYM 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
TELE 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 64.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.24%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Feb 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-01

Rs4bn ‘malfeasance’: PALPA demands forensic audit of PIA Pension Trust

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2025 06:30am

KARACHI: Pakistan Airline Pilots Association (PALPA) has demanded a complete forensic audit of the PIA Pension Trust, alleging systemic financial irregularities of Rs. 4,000 million in PIA pension funds.

Speaking at a press conference held at PALPA House, Capt. Basharat Ali Choudhry, Pension Committee Member PALPA said that PALPA raised concerns regarding the incorrect calculation of PIACL pilots’ pensions in 2022.

In response, Saad Rafiq, the then Aviation Minister, directed the CEO of PIACL to form a committee to investigate the issue. Under these directives, the committee worked for nearly a year to examine the irregularities in pension calculations and the overall operations of the PIACL Pension Fund Trust.

According to the Audit Report 2022, the Pension Trust should have held approximately Rs. 4000 million. However, there is no money in the account and its actual whereabouts remain unclear, he said.

Additionally, no financial activities of the trust have been recorded for years, even though, by regulation, substantial funds should have been maintained in the trust.

“While the Government of Pakistan provides a minimum pension of approximately Rs. 10,000, PIACL employees receive only Rs. 1,800/- or even less. This gross disparity raises serious concerns about the management of the Pension Trust,” Choudhry said.

He claimed that the PIA pension fund appeared to be depleted, adding that as per the regulations, the management is obligated to disclose the profit and loss status of the fund to beneficiaries annually. However, there has been no such transparency.

Therefore, PALPA has demanded a full forensic audit of the pension trust and requested all relevant authorities to take serious action and initiate an independent investigation on the PIA pension fund trust.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Saad Rafiq PALPA PIA pension funds

Comments

200 characters

Rs4bn ‘malfeasance’: PALPA demands forensic audit of PIA Pension Trust

Jiang, PM discuss economy, security

Non-Iranian origin containers: MoC grants one-time waiver of EIF

NA panel approves raise in salaries of MPs

Rs84bn shortfall in Jan collection

Disclosures made to PSX: row deepens among indirect KE shareholders

Real estate: PBC urges PM to order crackdown on ‘black money’

Increase in sugar price: Millers, distributors asked to stop overcharging

Review of tax laws bill: NA panel cancels 3rd meeting due to FBR chairman’s absence

Rates of DOC, chicken and eggs decline after CCP intervenes

Judge transfer issue: five IHC judges write letter to CJP, 3 CJs

Read more stories