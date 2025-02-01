AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
BOP 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.43%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FCCL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.26%)
OGDC 206.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PAEL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.92%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 178.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
SEARL 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.32%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SSGC 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.48%)
SYM 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
TELE 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 64.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.24%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-01

MoU inked to establish ‘Technical Resource Centre’ in Attock

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2025 06:30am

LAHORE: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony chaired by Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan was held at the Governor House Lahore regarding the establishment of a Technical Resource Center in Attock, Jund in collaboration between UET Taxila and Virtual University with Huawei as Technical partner.

The vice-chancellor UET Taxila Prof. Dr. Muhammad Inayatullah Khan, Rector Virtual University Prof. Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti and ticket holder, (PP Jund) Syed Atif Hussain Shah Gillani were present.

This initiative aims to provide technical education in the fields of computer engineering and sciences to the students from far-flung areas of the Punjab including Attock and Jund.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that youth are the asset of country and they should be imparted skilled education along with education. He said that educational institutions should not produce job seekers but self-employed students. He said that the establishment of a campus in Attock Tehsil Jund district is a positive step from which not only the youth of Punjab province, but also of KPK will benefit. He said that all possible support will be provided for the establishment of the campus in Tehsil Jund.

The governor regretted that Attock (Jund) is deprived of projects like education, public health and public welfare despite being under the shadow of the federal capital. The Punjab Governor said that more programmes of modern education will be announced in Jund very soon.

