MoU inked to establish ‘Technical Resource Centre’ in Attock

LAHORE: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony chaired by Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan was held at the Governor House Lahore regarding the establishment of a Technical Resource Center in Attock, Jund in collaboration between UET Taxila and Virtual University with Huawei as Technical partner.

The vice-chancellor UET Taxila Prof. Dr. Muhammad Inayatullah Khan, Rector Virtual University Prof. Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti and ticket holder, (PP Jund) Syed Atif Hussain Shah Gillani were present.

This initiative aims to provide technical education in the fields of computer engineering and sciences to the students from far-flung areas of the Punjab including Attock and Jund.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that youth are the asset of country and they should be imparted skilled education along with education. He said that educational institutions should not produce job seekers but self-employed students. He said that the establishment of a campus in Attock Tehsil Jund district is a positive step from which not only the youth of Punjab province, but also of KPK will benefit. He said that all possible support will be provided for the establishment of the campus in Tehsil Jund.

The governor regretted that Attock (Jund) is deprived of projects like education, public health and public welfare despite being under the shadow of the federal capital. The Punjab Governor said that more programmes of modern education will be announced in Jund very soon.

