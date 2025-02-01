AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
BOP 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.43%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FCCL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.26%)
OGDC 206.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PAEL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.92%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 178.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
SEARL 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.32%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SSGC 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.48%)
SYM 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
TELE 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 64.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.24%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Feb 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-01

Rate cut to catalyse real estate growth: Eighteen CEO

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2025 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: Following the recent announcement by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to reduce the policy rate to 12 percent, Tarek Hamdy, CEO of Eighteen Housing, Thursday welcomed this decision, highlighting its potential to catalyze growth in the real estate sector.

The central bank’s policy rate, after being slashed by 1,000bps from 22% since June 2024 in six intervals, now stands at 12%.

In a statement here issued on Thursday, Hamdy expressed optimism about the lowered policy rate, emphasizing its positive implications for stimulating active investments in real estate. “This decision will encourage individuals to move away from traditional banking practices of parking money in savings accounts towards actively investing in real estate,” noted Hamdy.

Highlighting the impact of previous policy rate hikes over the last two to three years, Hamdy pointed out that these increases had adversely affected business activity. “Higher policy rates led to a decline in investment interest, as people preferred safer options like savings accounts,”. This trend resulted in a slowdown in real estate transactions and overall economic activity.

With the policy rate now lowered, Hamdy anticipated resurgence in investor confidence and renewed interest in real estate as a viable investment option. As the lower rates will make borrowing costs more favorable, thereby encouraging both developers and homebuyers to participate actively in the market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP interest rates real estate policy rate real estate sector EIGHTEEN SBP policy rate Tarek Hamdy Eighteen CEO

Comments

200 characters

Rate cut to catalyse real estate growth: Eighteen CEO

Jiang, PM discuss economy, security

Non-Iranian origin containers: MoC grants one-time waiver of EIF

NA panel approves raise in salaries of MPs

Rs84bn shortfall in Jan collection

Disclosures made to PSX: row deepens among indirect KE shareholders

Real estate: PBC urges PM to order crackdown on ‘black money’

Increase in sugar price: Millers, distributors asked to stop overcharging

Review of tax laws bill: NA panel cancels 3rd meeting due to FBR chairman’s absence

Rates of DOC, chicken and eggs decline after CCP intervenes

Judge transfer issue: five IHC judges write letter to CJP, 3 CJs

Read more stories