AIRLINK 196.20 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (2.27%)
BOP 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.94%)
CNERGY 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.26%)
FCCL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.16%)
FFL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
FLYNG 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
HUBC 130.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.37%)
HUMNL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.47%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.74%)
MLCF 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.49%)
OGDC 209.79 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (1.41%)
PACE 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.83%)
PAEL 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
PIBTL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
POWER 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
PPL 180.99 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (1.36%)
PRL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.35%)
PTC 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
SEARL 111.75 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.62%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SSGC 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.4%)
SYM 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.52%)
TELE 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.74%)
TPLP 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
WAVESAPP 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
BR100 12,090 Increased By 159.6 (1.34%)
BR30 35,982 Increased By 322.6 (0.9%)
KSE100 114,866 Increased By 1659.2 (1.47%)
KSE30 36,099 Increased By 534 (1.5%)
Jan 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says Kyiv’s forces killed 22 people in occupied village

AFP Published 31 Jan, 2025 12:36pm

MOSCOW: Moscow on Friday accused Ukrainian troops of killing 22 people in an occupied Russian village, including eight women who were allegedly raped before being executed.

Ukraine controls of dozens of border towns in the Kursk region of western Russia since launching a surprise offensive in August and says about 2,000 civilians still live in areas it occupies.

Russia has now retaken several towns.

Russia’s Investigative Committee had said on January 19 it was investigating the killing of “at least seven civilians” in the village of Russkoye Porechnoye, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

On Friday, it said it was now investigating the killing of “22 residents” between September and November.

Among the victims, whose bodies were found in the basements of several homes, were eight women who were allegedly raped before being killed, the Investigative Committee said.

Investigators blame five Ukrainian soldiers for the killings and said one of them, Yevgeny Fabrisenko, was arrested during the fighting in the Kursk region.

Russia says it takes control of two villages in Eastern Ukraine

The committee released a video of the interrogation of a man identified as Fabrisenko, who confessed.

AFP was not immediately able to verify the claims and there has been no official response from Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of killing civilians since the conflict began nearly three years ago.

Russian forces are accused of murdering hundreds of civilians in the town of Bucha, near Kyiv.

AFP journalists are among the international media outlets that have seen and photographed the bodies of Ukrainian civilians killed, some with their hands tied.

Moscow has rejected the allegations and accused Kyiv of staging the footage.

The claim has been denied by several independent fact-checking organisations and media outlets, including AFP.

Russia Ukraine KYIV RUssia Ukraine war Ukrainian troops Bucha Russkoye Porechnoye

Comments

200 characters

Russia says Kyiv’s forces killed 22 people in occupied village

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,700 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

IMF mission likely to arrive by March

Pakistan’s B2B platform Zarea plans IPO

Over 1,010 vehicles: FBR halts process of procurement

Bettani-2 appraisal well: OGDCL begins oil & gas production

Indigenous gas sale in RLNG areas: SNGPL urges PD to review policy of allowing third parties

Oil prices rise amid US tariff threat but still set for weekly loss

Anti-PIA statement: Cabinet orders inquiry against ex-minister

CPPs, industrial consumers: PD directs Discos and KE to ink SLA

Read more stories