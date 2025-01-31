AIRLINK 191.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.86%)
Bars warn against appointment of ‘outsider’ as IHC CJ

Terence J Sigamony Published 31 Jan, 2025 02:31am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) and the Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) have jointly warned against the appointment of chief justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) from the outside.

In a joint statement issued by Riasat Ali Azad, president of the IHCBA and Chaudhry Naeem Ali Gujjar, president of the IBA, here on Thursday, they demanded that the chief justice of the IHC should not be brought from the outside.

Presidents of both the bars have said that the authorities are warned that no judge other than the judges of the IHC should be appointed as the chief justice of the IHC, rather the chief justice of the IHC should be appointed from among the judges of the IHC.

They made it clear that failure to do so will be considered by the IHCBA and IBA as an attack on the independence of the judiciary.

They added that in this regard, they will announce a call for nationwide protests.

They said that both the bars would organise an All Pakistan Lawyers Convention in Islamabad and they would launch a movement against the people sitting on the helm of affairs.

