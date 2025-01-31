AIRLINK 191.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.86%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-31

MQM criticises PPP for reviving its ‘dead politics’: Sharjeel

Press Release Published 31 Jan, 2025 02:31am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has strongly reacted to Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s statement, saying that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) criticizes the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to revive its dead politics.

He stated that for the people of Karachi, MQM has become a nightmare of the past. According to him, MQM criticizes only to provoke a response, hoping to increase its political stature.

In a statement, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, further said “they do not take any statement from any MQM leader seriously.”

He said the luncheon held in honour of Karachi’s traders was a successful gathering. The purpose of the luncheon was to identify and resolve the issues faced by traders and to work together with them to put Pakistan on the path of development.

Sharjeel said traders had expressed full confidence in Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and thanked him for ensuring that they no longer receive extortion slips or find bodies in sacks. He added that “traders are no longer forced to give up animal hides, nor do they face frequent strikes.”

He said the top priority of the PPP and the Sindh government was to make Sindh, as well as the entire country, a prosperous and developed nation.

