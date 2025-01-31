AIRLINK 191.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.86%)
NUST tops Pakistan’s university rankings in multiple disciplines

Published 31 Jan, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Building on its reputation as a world-class higher education institution, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has been ranked first in Pakistan in the three major disciplines of Social Sciences, Computer Science, and Business & Economics, apart from making significant headway in its global standing, as per the Times Higher Education (THE) Subject Rankings 2025.

NUST now proudly stands among the top 400 world universities in Computer Science, maintaining its #1 spot in Pakistan for the second consecutive year. In the field of Business and Economics, NUST has seen a remarkable rise, ascending from the 401–500 band to the 301–400 band internationally, while also claiming the #1 position, improving from the 3rd last year.

Continuing with its upward trajectory in Social Sciences, NUST is now ranked in the 401–500 band globally, advancing from the 501–600 band in 2024, and now stands as Pakistan’s top institution in this discipline. In the Physical Sciences category, NUST now stands in the 401 500 band worldwide, up from 501–600 in 2024.

