AIRLINK 193.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.01%)
CNERGY 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.73%)
FCCL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
FFL 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
FLYNG 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
HUBC 130.00 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (2.31%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.84%)
KOSM 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.97%)
MLCF 44.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.82%)
OGDC 208.00 Increased By ▲ 4.76 (2.34%)
PACE 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.66%)
PAEL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
PIAHCLA 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
PIBTL 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.01%)
POWER 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 179.79 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (3.18%)
PRL 39.20 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.97%)
PTC 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
SEARL 107.68 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.88 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (6.81%)
SYM 19.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TELE 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.98%)
TPLP 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.26%)
TRG 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.42%)
WAVESAPP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (9.97%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.19%)
YOUW 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.86%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 162.4 (1.38%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 695.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 113,206 Increased By 1719 (1.54%)
KSE30 35,565 Increased By 630.8 (1.81%)
Jan 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran says ready for nuclear talks if West is ‘serious’

AFP Published 30 Jan, 2025 03:50pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

TEHRAN: Iran is ready to discuss its nuclear programme if Western countries show they are “serious”, the foreign ministry spokesman was quoted as saying in an interview published on Thursday.

“We have said several times that we are ready for discussions, but only if the other side is serious about this,” Esmaeil Baqaei told the government daily Iran.

Tehran has signalled to the West several times recently indicating a willingness to reach an agreement over its nuclear programme.

In an interview with Sky News posted to his official Telegram channel on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the new US administration should work to win back Tehran’s trust if it wants a new round of nuclear talks.

In Thursday’s interview, Baqaei expressed hope that new US President Donald Trump would adopt a “realistic approach” towards Iran.

During his first term that ended in 2021, Trump pursued a policy of “maximum pressure”, withdrawing the United States from a landmark nuclear deal which imposed curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief.

Asked about the possibility of new talks, Baqaei was quoted on Thursday as saying Iran’s policy would depend on “the actions of the other parties”.

Iran tells France to review ‘unconstructive’ approach ahead of meeting

Tehran adhered to the deal – known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – until a year after Washington’s withdrawal in 2018, but then began rolling back its commitments.

Efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear pact have since faltered.

Iran has repeatedly expressed willingness to revive the nuclear deal, and President Masoud Pezeshkian, who took office last July, has called for an end to his country’s isolation.

Before Trump’s return to the White House, Iranian officials held nuclear talks with counterparts from Britain, France and Germany that both sides described as “frank and constructive”.

In December, the three Western governments accused Tehran of growing its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to “unprecedented levels” without “any credible civilian justification” and discussed the possible reimposition of sanctions.

On Thursday, Baqaei warned that if this happened, Iran’s adherence to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty “would no longer have any meaning”.

Under the NPT, signatory states are obliged to declare their nuclear stockpiles and place them under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Donald Trump Iran JCPoA International Atomic Energy Agency Nuclear energy Esmaeil Baqaei nuclear talk

Comments

200 characters

Iran says ready for nuclear talks if West is ‘serious’

Many feared dead after passenger jet, Army helicopter collide, crash into Washington’s Potomac River

Positivity returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains over 1,400 points

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Bank Alfalah reports Rs39.9bn profit in 2024

Policy measures successfully curbing inflation: Finance Division

Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Court approves Bank Makramah’s Rs10bn settlement with Omni Group

POS system: FBR introduces massive changes in retailers’ procedure

Retailers’ outlets: New IR enforcement network to conduct nationwide raids

Salaried individuals: FBR issues ‘frivolous’ tax recovery notices

Read more stories