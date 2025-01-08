AIRLINK 214.50 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (2.36%)
Iran tells France to review ‘unconstructive’ approach ahead of meeting

Reuters Published January 8, 2025 Updated January 8, 2025 11:43am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DUBAI: Iran’s foreign ministry called upon Paris to review its “unconstructive” approach, a few days before Tehran is set to hold a new round of talks about its nuclear programme with major European countries.

On Monday, Emmanuel Macron said Tehran’s uranium enrichment drive is nearing a point of no return and warned that European partners in a moribund 2015 nuclear deal with Iran should consider reimposing sanctions if no progress is reached.

“Untrue claims by a government that has itself refused to fulfil its obligations under the nuclear deal and has played a major role in (Israel’s) acquisition of nuclear weapons is deceitful and projective,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on X on Wednesday.

France, Germany and Britain were co-signatories to the 2015 deal in which Iran agreed to curb enrichment, seen by the West as a disguised effort to develop nuclear-weapons capability, in return for lifting international sanctions.

Iran says it is enriching uranium for peaceful purposes and has stepped up the programme since US President-elect Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the 2015 deal during his first term of office and restored tough US sanctions on Tehran.

Iran executes 901 people in 2024: UN

French, German and British diplomats are set to hold a follow-up meeting with Iranian counterparts on Jan. 13 after one in November held to discuss the possibility of serious negotiations in coming months to defuse tensions with Tehran, as Trump is due to return to the White House on Jan. 20.

Baghaei did not mention French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot’s comment regarding three French citizens held in Iran.

Barrot said on Tuesday that future ties and any lifting of sanctions on Iran would depend on their release.

Iran Germany Emmanuel Macron MENA Iranian authorities Esmaeil Baghaei US President elect Donald Trump Tehran’s uranium enrichment drive French Foreign Minister Jean Noel Barrot

