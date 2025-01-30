AIRLINK 193.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.1%)
BOP 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.33%)
FCCL 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
FLYNG 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.6%)
HUBC 128.30 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.97%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.87%)
KOSM 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
OGDC 205.00 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (0.87%)
PACE 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PAEL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIAHCLA 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 176.30 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.18%)
PRL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.39%)
PTC 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
SEARL 107.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.34%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SSGC 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.2%)
SYM 19.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TPLP 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
TRG 66.58 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.62%)
WAVESAPP 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 11,809 Increased By 40.6 (0.34%)
BR30 35,218 Increased By 254.4 (0.73%)
KSE100 112,005 Increased By 517.9 (0.46%)
KSE30 35,088 Increased By 153.4 (0.44%)
Jan 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-30

Missing Persons Commission head passes away

NNI Published 30 Jan, 2025 06:47am

LAHORE: Former Supreme Court of Pakistan judge and recently appointed Missing Persons Commission head Faqir Mohammad Khokhar, 80, has passed away on Wednesday.

As per details, the death of former SC judge was confirmed by his family members. The funeral prayer for Faqir Mohammad Khokhar will be offered in Lahore.

Justice Khokhar had been battling health issues for some time and was undergoing treatment at Services Hospital in Lahore. Faqir Mohammad Khokhar was recently appointed as the head of the Missing Persons Commission.

The Missing Persons Commission, tasked with investigating enforced disappearances, was first established in 2010, under the leadership of Former Justice Kamal Mansoor Alam. Iqbal, the former NAB chairman, had been serving as the commission’s head since 2011.

Faqir Mohammad Khokhar Missing Persons Commission head

Comments

200 characters

Missing Persons Commission head passes away

Retailers’ outlets: New IR enforcement network to conduct nationwide raids

Salaried individuals: FBR issues ‘frivolous’ tax recovery notices

Sending ‘unfit’ rice to EU: MoC shifts blame to rice exporters, DPP officials

Excessive reserve prices: Unsold spectrum to inflict $1.8bn loss to GDP: GSMA

PPRA agrees to hand over source code of EPADS to Punjab

Agriculture income: LHC disposes of plea challenging assessment

Rice exporters advocate urgent reforms

FMVs: KTBA says FBR notice freezes property registrations

Insider trading: SECP shares 27 cases with FIA

ADB experts arrive to assess port-rail link

Read more stories