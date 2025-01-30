Missing Persons Commission head passes away

LAHORE: Former Supreme Court of Pakistan judge and recently appointed Missing Persons Commission head Faqir Mohammad Khokhar, 80, has passed away on Wednesday.

As per details, the death of former SC judge was confirmed by his family members. The funeral prayer for Faqir Mohammad Khokhar will be offered in Lahore.

Justice Khokhar had been battling health issues for some time and was undergoing treatment at Services Hospital in Lahore. Faqir Mohammad Khokhar was recently appointed as the head of the Missing Persons Commission.

The Missing Persons Commission, tasked with investigating enforced disappearances, was first established in 2010, under the leadership of Former Justice Kamal Mansoor Alam. Iqbal, the former NAB chairman, had been serving as the commission’s head since 2011.