Pakistan

IK ends talks as hope for a deal fades: Azma

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2025 06:47am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that after losing hope for a deal, the Adiala Jail inmate has called off negotiations.

“A person who always sought shortcuts and relied on the umpire’s finger never truly believed in dialogue,” Azma said, adding: “The fraudster who once danced to his coach’s instructions is now politically orphaned after his arrest. “

Responding to a statement by Barrister Saif, Azma Bokhari pointed out that even today, these people’s politics is incomplete without mentioning Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. She asserted that the real seekers of an NRO are PTI’s certified corrupt leader and his equally corrupt family, and this has nothing to do with Nawaz Sharif. She emphasized that Maryam Nawaz is fully engaged in serving the people of Punjab and is introducing revolutionary projects for the province daily. She added that it was PTI leaders who were desperate for negotiations, but their fever broke once they realized no deal was coming.

The Information Minister further stated that it was not Nawaz Sharif who instructed the Adiala Jail inmate to orchestrate the riots of May 9 and November 26. She added that PTI’s founder has spent his entire life depending on crutches, and a person who cannot stand on his own can never be a true leader. She remarked that engaging in talks with someone who values no one but himself is a waste of time. “This same person once claimed that thieves, robbers, and terrorists belong in jail. The irony of fate is that today, the terrorists of May 9 and the thief of the Toshakhana are seeking an NRO, desperately searching for backdoor channels,” Azma concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Imran Khan Azma Bokhari

