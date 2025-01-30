AIRLINK 193.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.2%)
BOP 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
FCCL 37.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.48%)
FFL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.6%)
HUBC 128.47 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.1%)
HUMNL 13.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
MLCF 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
OGDC 204.49 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.62%)
PACE 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.63%)
PIAHCLA 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 176.30 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.18%)
PRL 38.59 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.37%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
SEARL 107.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.34%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SSGC 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.92%)
SYM 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TPLP 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.44%)
TRG 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.27%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.03%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 11,817 Increased By 48.7 (0.41%)
BR30 35,290 Increased By 326.7 (0.93%)
KSE100 111,999 Increased By 511.6 (0.46%)
KSE30 35,081 Increased By 146.5 (0.42%)
Jan 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-30

Ex-bank CEO joins PPP

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2025 06:47am

LAHORE: Rao Babar Jamil, a prominent economist and former CEO of United Bank Limited in Doha, Qatar, has joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The welcome ceremony was attended by senior party leaders, including Central Punjab President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza.

Jamil expressed his admiration for the PPP’s progressive politics and the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He also lauded former President Asif Ali Zardari’s reconciliation policy, deeming it beneficial for Pakistan.

Welcoming Rao Babar Jamil, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf highlighted his valuable expertise in economics and emphasized the importance of educated individuals entering the political arena.

Syed Hassan Murtaza congratulated Jamil and stated that the PPP is the only viable option for those seeking to engage in dignified politics in Pakistan.

Jamil possesses a diverse academic background, having studied in Pakistan, the United States, and Qatar. He currently serves as the Director of Habib Qatar International Exchange and holds directorial positions in various educational institutions within Pakistan. He is also a landowner and actively involved in social work in District Kasur.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PPP Rao Babar Jamil

Comments

200 characters

Ex-bank CEO joins PPP

Retailers’ outlets: New IR enforcement network to conduct nationwide raids

Salaried individuals: FBR issues ‘frivolous’ tax recovery notices

Sending ‘unfit’ rice to EU: MoC shifts blame to rice exporters, DPP officials

Excessive reserve prices: Unsold spectrum to inflict $1.8bn loss to GDP: GSMA

PPRA agrees to hand over source code of EPADS to Punjab

Agriculture income: LHC disposes of plea challenging assessment

Rice exporters advocate urgent reforms

FMVs: KTBA says FBR notice freezes property registrations

Insider trading: SECP shares 27 cases with FIA

ADB experts arrive to assess port-rail link

Read more stories