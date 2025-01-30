Ex-bank CEO joins PPP

LAHORE: Rao Babar Jamil, a prominent economist and former CEO of United Bank Limited in Doha, Qatar, has joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The welcome ceremony was attended by senior party leaders, including Central Punjab President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza.

Jamil expressed his admiration for the PPP’s progressive politics and the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He also lauded former President Asif Ali Zardari’s reconciliation policy, deeming it beneficial for Pakistan.

Welcoming Rao Babar Jamil, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf highlighted his valuable expertise in economics and emphasized the importance of educated individuals entering the political arena.

Syed Hassan Murtaza congratulated Jamil and stated that the PPP is the only viable option for those seeking to engage in dignified politics in Pakistan.

Jamil possesses a diverse academic background, having studied in Pakistan, the United States, and Qatar. He currently serves as the Director of Habib Qatar International Exchange and holds directorial positions in various educational institutions within Pakistan. He is also a landowner and actively involved in social work in District Kasur.

