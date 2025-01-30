AIRLINK 193.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.1%)
Pakistan

Sindh govt, team of Iran’s Khorasan Razavi province ink MoUs

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2025 06:47am

KARACHI: In a significant step towards fostering economic cooperation and cultural exchange, the government and a delegation from Iran’s Khorasan Razavi province, led by Dr Gholam Hossein Mozaffari, signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that these agreements aim to enhance bilateral trade, technological collaboration, and cultural partnerships between the two regions.

The ceremony was attended by the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, along with his cabinet members, high-ranking officials, business leaders, and representatives from both nations.

Key parties involved in the agreements included the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the Khorasan (Mashhad) Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (MCCIMA) and Science and Technology Park of Khorasan Razavi, I.R. Iran, and Science and Technology Department, government of Sindh, and I.R. Pakistan

The MoUs/ agreements are designed to strengthen bilateral trade and create economic and investment opportunities in several key sectors, including Agriculture, Livestock, Poultry, and Fisheries, Industry and Mining, Tourism and Health Tourism, Technical Engineering and Construction, Transport and Transit, Financial Cooperation through Banking and Insurance, Technological Transfer and Development

CM Murad Shah said that the major focus of the MoUs is to build strong relationships between industrialists, businessmen, and entrepreneurs from both regions, enabling them to work together for mutual economic growth.

Beyond economic cooperation, the agreements also emphasise tourism and cultural exchange, with plans to organise art and food festivals, promote visual arts and music exchanges through bilateral exhibitions, and enhance collaboration between private and public sectors to facilitate tourism at a broader level.

