LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Saudi Prince R E Muhammad Bin Fahad Bin Abdulaziz As-Saud. She expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family.

She said, “May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the heirs to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.”