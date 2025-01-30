AIRLINK 193.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
Maryam to establish ‘Punjab Special Planning Authority’

APP Published 30 Jan, 2025 07:43am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting regarding housing societies in which the proposal of separate, uniform colour and design for commercial and residential areas was reviewed.

The meeting took into consideration recommendations to make houses in the housing societies eco-friendly, walk-able and in accordance with modern requirements.

The Chief Minister directed to ensure immediate disposal of pending applications of the housing sector. She sought a detailed report to review progress on the Lahore Development Plan on a daily basis.

The meeting decided in principle to establish ‘Punjab Special Planning Authority’ (PSPA) to eradicate illegal housing societies. Commercial, residential and agricultural lands will be zoned. PSPA will conduct district land use plan and zoning. District land use plan and zoning will be reviewed after every four years.

The meeting agreed to establish a ‘District Special Planning Committee’ in each district. The relevant Deputy Commissioners will be the head of the relevant ‘District Special Planning Committee’.

Representatives of other service providers including WAPDA, Sui Gas and WASA will also be included in the ‘District Special Planning Committee’. A violation tracking mechanism will also be provided to prevent illegal use of land. Misuse of land will be identified through the ‘District Digital Wall’. A decision on fast-track approval of applications can also be made based on the digital data.

CM Punjab said, “Town planning guarantees a stable future. Owing to poor strategy, illegal housing societies are being built in the urban areas.”

The CM was informed in a briefing that millions of rupees have been saved due to e-tendering in the Lahore Development Plan. A progress report was presented on 414 schemes under Phase-I of the Lahore Development Plan.

