Effective and responsible content: Sharjeel for countering extremist narratives

KARACHI: A high-level meeting of the Content and Production Oversight Board was held in Karachi, chaired by Senior Minister of Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon.

During the meeting, various production houses presented their ideas for promoting peace, tolerance, social harmony, and cultural heritage.

The meeting, chaired by Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, was attended by Secretary Information Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, DG Information Saleem Khan, Director Films Hizbullah Memon, and Sarang Latif Chandio, along with board members Qazi Asad Abid, Warda Saleem, Azan Sami Khan, Nimra Malik, Zhalay Sarhadi and Hassan Asghar Naqvi.

The meeting agreed to promote a constructive narrative to counter extremism and negative elements. During the meeting, the board members reviewed several presentations and discussed ways to encourage responsible content.

Speaking during the meeting, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasised the media industry’s powerful role in shaping a constructive and positive society. He stressed the need to actively counter extremist narratives and negativity by creating effective and responsible content.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025