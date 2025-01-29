AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.77%)
FCCL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.62%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.3%)
FLYNG 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
HUBC 128.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.71%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.46%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.42%)
PPL 173.91 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-2.25%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PTC 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.92%)
SEARL 109.06 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.18%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.52%)
SYM 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.19%)
TRG 64.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
WAVESAPP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
BR100 11,888 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 35,219 Decreased By -592.9 (-1.66%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Jan 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-29

Swedish traders recognise vast economic potential: envoy

Naveed Butt Published 29 Jan, 2025 06:46am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Sweden Alexandra Berg von Linde said that the Swedish business community recognises the vast economic potential of Pakistan and is eager to tap into it.

She expressed these views in a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq at the Speaker’s Chamber at the Parliament House on Tuesday.

She expressed Sweden’s strong commitment to strengthening its friendship with Pakistan and considered it a key economic partner. She emphasised that increasing parliamentary engagement between the two countries would help fortify the existing positive relationship.

She mentioned that the Swedish Parliament, the Riksdag (The Riksdag is the parliament and the supreme decision-making body of the Kingdom of Sweden), would adopt a realistic, issue-driven approach to enhancing cooperation between the two legislatures.

Berg von Linde commended the speaker’s personal determination and proactive measures to deepen bilateral ties between Pakistan and Sweden.

Speaker Sadiq emphasised that Pakistan and Sweden have vast opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation and establish a broader, more comprehensive relationship. He said that the relationship could be based on robust economic ties and further expanded to include areas such as political relations, trade and investment, education, and people-to-people contacts.

Sadiq highlighted the importance of regular interactions between the political leadership, parliamentarians, and business communities of both countries, believing that such exchanges could elevate the bilateral relationship to new heights.

He specifically stressed the need for more frequent dialogue between Pakistani and Swedish parliamentarians, to exchange views and share experiences.

He noted that Pakistan could greatly benefit from the extensive 600-year democratic history and experience of Sweden.

The speaker also said that the current parliament is vibrant and has demonstrated remarkable unanimity on matters of national importance. He also mentioned that the revival of the economy, through favorable investment policies and enhanced trade relations with foreign countries, is the government’s top priority.

The speaker pointed out that the government has created a favourable environment for foreign investment by introducing various incentives and reforms in the economic sector. He urged Swedish investors to explore opportunities in key sectors such as energy generation, telecommunications, oil exploration, trade, and manufacturing, where significant potential for growth exists.

The speaker also conveyed Pakistan’s appreciation for its relations with Sweden, particularly the contributions made by Swedish companies operating in Pakistan’s economy. Additionally, he shared details of his recent initiatives aimed at making the National Assembly more vibrant and responsive to the needs of the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq Ambassador of Sweden Alexandra Berg von Linde Pakistan and Sweden

Comments

200 characters

Swedish traders recognise vast economic potential: envoy

USAID pauses funding programmes for country

Climate adaptation, mitigation: Country needs $348bn by 2030: Aurangzeb

Wolrd Bank VP calls for improving business climate

Salaried individuals: Aurangzeb signals possible tax slab overhaul

Leghari shares salient features of power plan

SIFC proposal on Saudi investment matters: Meeting to discuss KE issues today

Energy sector advancement: Nepra inks MoU with Deutsche GIZ

CDWP clears 16 projects worth Rs259.68bn

Budget 2025-26: PBC suggests separation of tax policy from FBR

Bilawal tells traders: ‘Approach me, don’t complain elsewhere’

Read more stories