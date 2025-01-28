Senate approves PECA amendments bill amid strike call

The Senate passed on Tuesday amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Bill, 2025.

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain moved the bill on behalf of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The bill now awaits the president’s nod to become law.

After being approved by the National Assembly by a majority vote, the PECA Amendment Bill, 2025, was presented in the Senate the next day, which the chairman of the Senate sent to the Standing Committee.

On Monday, the committee with Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman in the chair, passed “The Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025” moved by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The government introduced, “the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025” in the National Assembly to punish with imprisonment which may extend up to three years or with fine of two million rupees or with both for false and fake information on social media.

As per the bill, the Social Protection and Regulatory Authority will be established.

It stated that “any person aggrieved by fake and false information may apply to the Authority for removal or blocking access to such information and the Authority shall, on receipt of such application, forthwith, but not later than twenty-four hours, pass such orders as it considers necessary including an order for removal or blocking access to such information.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has rejected the amendments and announced a strike today.

“The Senate of Pakistan adopted draconian amendments to the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2025, aimed at suppressing independent media, social media, and freedom of speech in the country,” it said in a press release.

The PFUJ said that it had previously appealed to the government and elected representatives to consult all stakeholders before passing the amendments, but their requests was ignored.

The press release rejected the PECA amendments and urged all Union of Journalists (UJs) to organize strong protests at their respective press clubs today at 3pm.