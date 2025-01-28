AIRLINK 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (0.76%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.17%)
FCCL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.36%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.05%)
FLYNG 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
HUBC 128.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.25%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.06%)
PAEL 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.16%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.78%)
PPL 173.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.43 (-2.49%)
PRL 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
PTC 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.68%)
SEARL 109.68 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.76%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.99%)
SYM 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.03%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
TPLP 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.63%)
TRG 64.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.13%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
BR100 11,886 Decreased By -144.3 (-1.2%)
BR30 35,212 Decreased By -600.4 (-1.68%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Jan 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Senate approves PECA amendments bill amid strike call

  • The bill now awaits the president’s nod to become law
BR Web Desk Published January 28, 2025 Updated January 28, 2025 02:52pm

The Senate passed on Tuesday amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Bill, 2025.

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain moved the bill on behalf of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The bill now awaits the president’s nod to become law.

After being approved by the National Assembly by a majority vote, the PECA Amendment Bill, 2025, was presented in the Senate the next day, which the chairman of the Senate sent to the Standing Committee.

On Monday, the committee with Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman in the chair, passed “The Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025” moved by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The government introduced, “the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025” in the National Assembly to punish with imprisonment which may extend up to three years or with fine of two million rupees or with both for false and fake information on social media.

As per the bill, the Social Protection and Regulatory Authority will be established.

It stated that “any person aggrieved by fake and false information may apply to the Authority for removal or blocking access to such information and the Authority shall, on receipt of such application, forthwith, but not later than twenty-four hours, pass such orders as it considers necessary including an order for removal or blocking access to such information.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has rejected the amendments and announced a strike today.

“The Senate of Pakistan adopted draconian amendments to the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2025, aimed at suppressing independent media, social media, and freedom of speech in the country,” it said in a press release.

The PFUJ said that it had previously appealed to the government and elected representatives to consult all stakeholders before passing the amendments, but their requests was ignored.

The press release rejected the PECA amendments and urged all Union of Journalists (UJs) to organize strong protests at their respective press clubs today at 3pm.

SENATE PECA Amendment Bill

Comments

200 characters

Senate approves PECA amendments bill amid strike call

Selling persists, KSE-100 down over 2,000 points following SBP rate cut

Govt still hopes for resumption of talks as PTI skips 4th round

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Non-availability of NJHP project: Consumers overpaid Rs167.787bn for costly power

Guidelines for PSDP approved

Aurangzeb informs PBC: Tax policy unit to be relocated to MoF

Oil prices hover near two-week low; weak China data adds to demand concerns

Undervaluation, misdeclaration: Over 93.7pc of property deals fall short of Rs5m: FBR

Railways ministry says it will axe thousands of jobs

Read more stories